Jordan has chalked out a new strategy to expand its mining sector by increasing the export of phosphate and other products, the local media reported on Wednesday.

The strategy is part of the second executive programme for the mining sector within the framework of the Economic Modernisation Vision, they said, citing a report by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

“The new plan aims to stimulate comprehensive and sustainable economic growth by increasing the production of phosphate, potash, and bromine ores, and by increasing the number of approved mining exploitation licenses,” the report said.

According to the programme of the Economic Modernisation Vision (2026-2029), efforts will focus on increasing exports by focusing on mineral exports and attracting foreign direct investment by expanding the number of sites being prepared for investment.

The methodology for achieving the strategic objectives of the mining sector encompasses several initiatives and projects to be implemented during 2026 and 2027.

As part of the initiative to establish a national geological information bank and promote exploration, the interactive mineral resources map project will be implemented during 2026.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.