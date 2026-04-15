Financial close on Jordan’s $2.3 billion mineral railway project is expected in early 2027, with completion scheduled over five years, according to a media report.

The project is being developed through an equally owned Jordanian-Emirati joint venture, according to local English language daily Jordan Times and other media outlets.

The joint venture includes a group comprising Jordan Phosphate Mines, Arab Potash, Government Investments Management Company, Social Security Investment Fund and the UAE’s sovereign fund L'Imad Holding Company.

L'Imad will provide advanced technical expertise in railway development and operation, the report said.

The project is an extension of the $5.5 billion joint investment agreement signed in late 2023 in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The 360-kilometre railway network will connect phosphate and potash mines to the industrial port in Aqaba through two main tracks serving production sites in Sheidiya and Ghor Al Safi.

The network is expected to transport approximately 16 million tonnes of minerals annually, including 13 million tonnes of phosphate and 2.6 million tonnes of potash.

In October 2025, Zawya Projects had reported that Jordan is in advanced talks with the UAE’s Etihad Rail to develop and operate a multi-billion-dollar mineral railway project.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.