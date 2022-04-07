ArabFinance: The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi issued a law authorizing Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources to sign contracts with the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) and Shalateen Mineral Resources Company for explorations of gold and associated minerals and exploitation thereof in Eastern Desert, according to the Official Gazette.

Explorations will cover areas in Jabal Maseih, Jabal Olba, Jabal Al Jarf, Hamata area, Fateri area, and Aswan area in Eastern Desert.

The law is effective as of the following day to the day of publication.