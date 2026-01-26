Egypt - Australian mining group Hunter & Co. has expressed its intent to launch investment projects and establish strategic partnerships within the Egyptian mining sector, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on Sunday.

The decision follows a meeting between Egyptian Petroleum Minister Karim Badawi and a high-level delegation from the Australian firm, including Chairperson Ian Courtlang and Regional Head for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Francois van Schalkwyk. The discussions centred on the recent package of legislative reforms and financial incentives designed to improve Egypt’s investment climate and attract international mining entities.

Minister Badawi noted that this interest serves as a primary outcome of his visit to Perth, Australia, last November, where he promoted Egypt as a competitive destination for Australian mining companies. Hunter & Co. representatives praised the new regulatory framework, stating that the reforms have successfully addressed historical obstacles and streamlined administrative procedures, providing a transparent basis for their investment commitment.

The Australian group intends to focus its operations on mineral exploration and the extraction of critical minerals essential for the energy sector. Beyond extraction, the company plans to establish industries that generate added value from raw mineral ores through the application of advanced technologies. Furthermore, the firm expressed a commitment to technical knowledge transfer by proposing specialised training programmes for Egyptian engineers and geologists to bridge local expertise with Australian practices.

As part of the current visit, Hunter & Co. executives requested to inspect various mining sites and meet with other active industry players in the country. Both parties have agreed to coordinate with the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) to develop an executive framework and finalise the necessary steps for the company’s formal entry into the Egyptian market.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

