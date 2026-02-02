From 9-12 February 2026, Business France will showcase French expertise at the Mining Indaba 2026 conference in Cape Town, South Africa. This essential event for mining in Africa will gather over 10 500 visitors and 1200 exhibitors from around the world.

Africa: A Strategic Market for Mining in a New Era of Energy Transition and Industrialisation

As global demand for critical minerals accelerates – driven by the energy transition, electrification, and digitalisation – Africa continues to position itself as a strategic mining destination and a partner in the diversification of global supply chains. While notable challenges such as infrastructure gaps, skills shortages and regulatory harmonisation remain, the continent’s exceptional mineral endowment places it at the centre of global supply chains for batteries, renewable energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.

Unlocking the full potential of Africa’s mining and natural resources sector requires strong partnerships between governments, industry players, financial institutions and technology providers. Public authorities play a pivotal role by strengthening governance frameworks, supporting local value addition, investing in resilient infrastructure, and promoting transparency and responsible mining practices.

“Mining in Africa is entering a new phase, where partnerships must support not only production, but also industrial development, resilience and long-term value creation,” says Stéfane Leny, Industry Head at Business France in Southern Africa. “France has a role to play by aligning its expertise with Africa’s ambitions in critical minerals, energy transition and industrial capacity building.”

Advancing International Cooperation for a Future-Ready Mining Sector

One of the defining challenges for the mining sector in 2026 is the energy-mining nexus. Rising energy costs, grid constraints and decarbonisation targets are accelerating the adoption of hybrid and renewable energy solutions for mining operations. Across Africa, mining companies are investing in low carbon solutions to secure power supply, reduce emissions and improve operational resilience. Water scarcity and climate variability are also increasingly defining mining investment decisions, while digitalisation and automation are reshaping mining practices. In parallel, governments and financiers are demanding greater transparency, traceability and measurable impact across environmental and social performance.

“Our focus is on strengthening France’s mining footprint in Africa by creating concrete opportunities for collaboration between French companies and local mining ecosystems,” explains Leny. He adds that Business France’s role is to facilitate connections, support market entry, and enable French firms to engage with key decision-makers across the African mining sector. “By strengthening cooperation around critical minerals, clean energy, technology and skills, Africa is positioning itself as a cornerstone of resilient global supply chains, while France reaffirms its commitment as a long-term partner in the continent’s mining and industrial development.”

Team France at Mining Indaba 2026 will bring together Business France, the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the European Union, and a delegation of French private-sector partners specialising in mining, energy, infrastructure and industrial services.

The France Pavilion: Innovation, Sustainability and Expertise

Through its presence at the event, Business France aims to highlight France’s contribution to innovative, efficient and responsible mining solutions. The France Pavilion will host a selection of leading French companies, including Natixis, Conductix-Wampfler, Daron Group, DNA Blast Group, Forvis Mazars and Friedlander International. Their expertise spans financing, engineering, operational equipment, blasting solutions and industrial services, offering African partners access to proven technologies and project know-how across the mining value chain.

The France Pavilion (Stand 1U51) will be located within the European Union Pavilion.

