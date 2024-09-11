Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Australian Ambassador to Cairo Axel Wabenhorst to explore ways to strengthen collaboration in the mining sector and review ongoing cooperation in the oil and gas field, as per a statement.

Badawi highlighted Egypt's efforts to improve the investment climate and attract Australian mining companies, emphasizing their reputation and advanced technologies.

He underscored the importance of refining mining contracts to encourage investment, citing the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM) as a global model for successful mining investments.

Badawi proposed organizing a meeting for Australian investors to explore opportunities in Egypt's mining sector.

For his part, Wabenhorst expressed support for increased cooperation, particularly in mining, hydrogen, and new energy.

He noted that Australian mining companies are keen to invest in Egypt and are monitoring developments in the sector.

