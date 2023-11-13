Algeria broke ground for the development of a new zinc and lead mine that was awarded to a joint Australian-Algerian venture several years ago, newspapers said on Monday.

Algerian Energy and Mines Minister Mohammed Arkab laid the foundation stone for the “exploitation” of Tala Hamza Zinc project in Oued Amizour area, the Northern Bejaia province on Saturday, the Arabic language daily Elkbar said.

The mine has been developed by the Western Mediterranean Zinc (WMZ), which is 65 percent owned by the Australian company Terramin. The Algerian state mining company Entreprise Nationale des Produits Miniers Non-Ferreux et des Substances Utiles (ENOF) holds 32.5 percent and state-owned exploration company Office National de la Recherche Geologique & Miniere (ORGM) the remaining 2.5 percent.

In May 2023, Terramin said in a press statement that the mining permit would allow for the mining and processing of 2.0mtpa of ore instead of the 1.3mtpa anticipated in the 2018 Tala Hamza Definitive Feasibility Study.

