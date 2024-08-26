Arab Finance: The global gold exploration firms Aton Resources, Ankh Resources, and Centamin Plc are planning to invest around EGP 2.5 billion in gold exploration projects in Egypt over the coming two years, Al Mal News reported, citing sources in the mining sector.

It was reported previously that Centamin Plc plans to invest up to $100 million in gold exploration and production in Egypt next year.

It is worth mentioning that production from the Sukari gold mine, Egypt’s first large-scale modern mine, hit 450,058 ounces in 2023, compared to 440,974 ounces in 2022.

