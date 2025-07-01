Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt declined on Monday, with the 24-karat hitting EGP 5,245.75 per gram for selling and EGP 5,217.25 for buying, according to iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price fell to EGP 4,808.5 for selling and EGP 4,782.5 per gram for purchasing.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold amounted to EGP 4,565 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,590 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price hit EGP 3,912.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,934.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 36,520 for purchasing and EGP 36,720 for selling.