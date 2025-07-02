Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt rose on Tuesday after the 24-karat registered a growth to EGP 5,297.25 per gram for selling and EGP 5,325.75 for buying, iSagha’s data showed.

Likewise, the 22-karat gold price climbed to EGP 4,855.75 for selling and EGP 4,882 per gram for purchasing.

The 21-karat gold also jumped to EGP 4,635 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,660 for selling.

As for the 18-karat gold, its price hit EGP 3,972.75 per gram for buying and EGP 3,994.25 for selling.

The gold pound’s price stood at EGP 37,080 for purchasing and EGP 37,280 for selling.