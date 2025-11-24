Saudi Global Ports (SGP) has started work on a 1.3 billion Saudi riyals ($347 million) integrated logistics park at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam.

The foundation stone was laid by Eastern Province Governor Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz in the presence of Transport and Logistics Services Minister and Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) Chairman Saleh Al-Jasser, and Mawani President Suliman Al-Mazroua, according to a Mawani press statement.

The logistics park will span one million square metres (sqm) and will offer storage areas for general cargo and refrigerated goods, yards for petrochemical products, a re-export zone, digital trade and local distribution solutions and automated high-value services, the statement said.

The Eastern Province Governor also inaugurated the newly completed expansion works at the port’s Second Container Terminal, which increased its capacity from 2.5 million TEUs to 3.8 million TEUs. The SAR 1.5 billion ($400 million) project also extended Berth 44 by 225 metres, raising the total quay length to 925 metres and enabling the terminal to accommodate two ultra-large vessels simultaneously.

The two projects, representing total private-sector investments exceeding SAR 2.8 billion ($747 million), are expected to boost throughput capacity, improve service quality and increase integration between King Abdulaziz Port and the Riyadh Dry Port through smoother sea-rail cargo transfers, the Mawani statement added.

