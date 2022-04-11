AMMAN — Work has commenced to pave the way for the new Azraq landfill project, which is expected to officially launch after Eid Al Fitr, according to the Ministry of Local Administration, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported.

The project is considered one of the most important outputs of the 2015 national plan for solid waste management and will serve six municipalities.

The landfill's area is estimated at 500 dunums at a cost of JD20 million. Implemented by engineers from the ministry and the United Nations Development Programme, the project aims to protect the environment, generate jobs, and leave "an effective health imprint".