Arab Finance: The New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA) has signed a cooperation protocol with ZeroCarbon to recycle construction and demolition waste in new cities, as per a statement.

The first phase of this initiative will focus on the Beit Al Watan project service area in New Cairo, covering 135 feddans.

Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El Sherbini emphasized that this project aims to produce raw materials from recycled waste for use in road construction and development projects, thereby contributing to environmental and economic benefits.

Vice President of NUCA Amin Ghoneim detailed that the project will process approximately 3.3 million cubic meters of demolition and construction waste on the designated land.

For his part, NUCA's CEO Karim El Sebae added that the recycling process will significantly reduce diesel consumption, saving over 70% of the fuel required compared to traditional methods.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).