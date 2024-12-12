UK-based consulting and engineering firm Wood announced on Thursday that it secured a contract worth around $17 million from a petrochemical company in the Middle East to improve efficiency and reduce emissions on a process manufacturing plant.

The 18-month contract covers engineering services, process technology and specialist equipment to enhance operations by adding a new heat recovery unit to an existing process plant, the LSE-listed company said in a statement.

The name of the client and precise location wasn’t disclosed.

Wood said its solution is estimated to drive a reduction of around 110 kilo-tonnes per annum of CO2 emissions, the equivalent of removing 22,000 cars from the road.

As part of the scope, Wood delivered feasibility studies and an early engineering package, designing a complex system to collect the high-temperature flue gas and deliver it to a waste heat recovery transfer system to generate medium-pressure steam.

Daniel Carter, President of Technical Consulting at Wood, said optimising process technologies and equipment can deliver quick and immediate wins.

“With the Middle East continuing to play a leading role in driving global decarbonisation, we’re focused on identifying the most promising and practical decarbonisation pathways for our clients to achieve their carbon reduction goals without compromising their efficiencies or cost drivers.”

The firm has installed more than 3,000 fired heaters and 450 heat recovery units worldwide.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

