Muscat: Voltamp Power, a subsidiary of Voltamp Energy announced the design, manufacturing and testing of the first 400kV, 500 MVA power transformer to be manufactured in its facility in Sohar, Oman. This is the largest transformer of its kind in GCC.

Salim Bin Nasser Bin Said Al Aufi, the Minister of Energy & Minerals, Sultanate of Oman was the chief guest for the flag-off ceremony held in Voltamp factory in Sohar on October 24. The event was also attended by various dignitaries from the council and consultative members of Oman and the decision makers of Nama Group and other industry members.

The group chairman Sayeed Aymen Bin Hamad Al Busaidi said, "It is a historic day for the Voltamp group of companies and the Sultanate of Oman as we gather here and we are proud to have completed a such major milestone. This achievement is a quantum leap in the Omani industry, due to its high-precision engineering and technology, in conjunction with the 2040 vision, which aims to achieve self-sustainability and Internal security, and this will also contribute to strengthening and enhancing local capabilities and competencies within the objectives of strengthening the In-Country value."

The Chief Executive Officer (Acting) Mohammed Ajmal Basha, explained the importance of this product development in Oman which brings Voltamp and Oman to the league of elite large manufacturers in the world. There are around 30 countries which have such technology and Oman developing such technology which is the first of its kind in GCC and Africa is a phenomenal achievement. This will bring Omani products to a global level with pride and recognition.

Voltamp is thankful for all the entities involved in making this history, more importantly, Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) has been at the forefront of developing Omani products and providing opportunities to companies like ours to develop such magnificent products.

