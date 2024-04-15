US-based global automotive electronics company Visteon has opened a plant in Tunisia at a cost of around $65 million, the firm said in a statement on Friday.

Visteon Corp launched the facility in the Northeastern Ben Arous province on Friday, the statement said.

The plant has a production capacity of 20,000 pieces per day and will target European and Japanese markets, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

