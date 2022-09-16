US-headquartered Advent Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Riyadh-based Hydrogen Systems to provide integrated hydrogen solutions and value-added support to industrial and renewable energy markets in the Middle East.

Advent Technologies develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems and supplies critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector.

The company claimed in its press statement that its fuel cells can operate under extreme temperatures, humidity, and air quality and are multi-fuel capable, processing natural gas, methanol, renewable fuels and biofuels, to eliminate the need for complex hydrogen infrastructures.

Under the MoU, the statement continued, Hydrogen Systems will aim to utilise a vast number of existing relationships in the telecom and hydrogen energy marketplace in the Kingdom, and elsewhere throughout the Middle East to market, sell, distribute, install and service Advent’s full line of high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells and hydrogen production products. Simultaneously, both companies will explore potential large-scale development opportunities for hydrogen fuel cell power applications across the region.

