UAE-based Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said on Thursday that BMW Group is the inaugural customer for CelestiAL-R, a blend of solar aluminium and recycled metal.

All aluminium supplies to BMW Group since the start of 2023 have been CelestiAL-R, EGA said in a statement.

BMW Group uses metal in its electric drivetrain housings, engine components and large-scale structural parts.

CelestiAL-R is a combination of aluminium produced with solar power and scrap metal to meet the requirements of the automotive industry.

EGA’s casthouses have some one million tonnes of foundry capacity, providing flexibility to segregate production.

The statement said the company operates the only horizontal direct chill casting machines in the Middle East that prevent oxidisation on the cast metal surface, resulting in higher quality ingots.

EGA conducts nearly 230 comprehensive metal quality tests each month before dispatching them to BMW Group Plant Landshut in Germany.

Scrap for CelestiAL-R is sourced from within the UAE, and consists of engine blocks, wheels, wire rods and construction profiles. The scrap is a mix of post-consumer and pre-consumer industrial scrap. All scrap arriving at EGA is tested against 40 different chemical and other property requirements.

BMW Group has been the largest customer for EGA’s CelestiAL solar aluminium since the product was launched in 2021.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)