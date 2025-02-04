Borouge, an Abu Dhabi-listed petrochemicals company, is exploring its global expansion with the feasibility of a specialty polyolefins complex that is ongoing in Fuzhou, China.



No other details were given.



Borouge 4 project, the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex, is making good progress, the company said in its statement for 2024 financial results.



The project will increase production capacity by 28 percent and generate annual revenue of $1.5 to $1.9 billion.



In addition, the company is upgrading its second ethane cracker unit (EU2), targeting an additional 230,000 tonnes of production capacity.



The expansion, expected to be completed in 2028, is set to add $220 to $250 million in annual revenue, the statement said.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.