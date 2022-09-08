The second edition of the UAE FoodTech Challenge, a joint effort by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Tamkeen and Aspire, aims to find startups that can efficiently and sustainably transform food and traditional agriculture practices.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures, Dr Uma Valeti, founder and CEO of Upside Foods, and David Rosenburg, Co-founder and CEO of AeroFarms will represent the private sector on the judging panel, headed by Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, according to a press statement from KBW Ventures.

Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures

The statement said the challenge is looking for startups focusing on two main segments: food production and food loss and waste.

The food production segment encompasses alternative proteins, next-generation nutrient-rich substitutions, as well as abundance and access to food.

The food loss and waste segment targets sustainable approaches to the supply chain and the wider planet.

The prize pool, a total of $2 million, would be divided between four winning teams and dispersed through different measures, including cash awards and grant opportunities.

Qualifying startups must be pre-Series A, have a workable minimum viable product, and meet various other criteria.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)