ABU DHABI: UAE ministers and officials have stressed that the country has strengthened its industrial resilience through strategic planning, advanced technology adoption and flexible supply chains.

Speaking at a session of the fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates today, they highlighted the UAE’s ability to respond to global challenges through early investment in readiness across key sectors.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said global energy demand requires increased production, stressing the UAE will remain “a responsible energy producer, enabling growth, supporting global stability and balancing supply and demand.”

He said the decision to exit OPEC was “carefully considered” and would allow greater production flexibility, strengthening planning and decision-making across industries, adding that such flexibility supports the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative.

Al Mazrouei also praised ADNOC Group for its “pivotal role” in advancing the UAE’s industrial position.

On the Strait of Hormuz, he said no party should be allowed to control it, stressing the need to keep it open and increase production to replenish global strategic reserves, with output aligned to global demand and national industrial needs.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said that expanding market access and strengthening supply chain solutions are providing “sustained momentum” for the UAE’s industrial sector, boosting foreign trade revenues and supporting economic diversification.

He said non-oil foreign trade exceeded $1 trillion (AED3.8 trillion) in 2025, up 27 percent year-on-year, adding that economic partnership agreements have enhanced resilience and enabled effective management of global challenges through strong preparedness.

He added that the UAE is connected to more than 250 ports worldwide, providing greater flexibility in supply chains, and noted the country follows a long-term strategy focused on building partnerships, attracting investment, and developing strategic projects and infrastructure.

Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology and Chairman of EDGE Group, said investment in advanced technologies is “a key enabler of future readiness,” highlighting strong growth in defence industries and rising global demand.

The participating officials agreed that continued investment in advanced industries, partnerships and infrastructure will further strengthen supply chain resilience and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global industrial hub.



HM