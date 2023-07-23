Muscat: Trade exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and Türkiye is witnessing continuous growth, and increased to reach nearly two billion US dollars in 2022, Oman News Agency (ONA), said.

A statement issued online by ONA said that the volume of trade exchange between the Sultanate of Oman and Türkiye has been growing continuously since 2017, to reach nearly two billion US dollars in 2022. Total Omani imports from Türkiye amounted to $1.58 billion, and total Omani exports to Türkiye amounted to US $465mn.

His Excellency Muhammet Hekimoğlu, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye accredited to the Sultanate of Oman, stressed that cooperation between the two friendly countries during the past ten years has increased significantly on the basis of common interests in various fields, expressing the Turkish Embassy's endeavor to support and strengthen these relations in a way that achieves the interests and aspirations of the two friendly countries and peoples.

In an interview with ONA, His Excellency indicated that work is underway to establish a Turkish Industrial Zone in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm. The zone aims to provide production, employment, income and export for the economies of both countries, and will have a significant impact on the development of bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye accredited to the Sultanate of Oman stated that the Turkish side attaches importance to investing in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, especially with the stimulating investment environment provided by the Sultanate of Oman. This is by giving priority to the development of non-oil commercial and industrial activities, in addition to many Omani ports that are distinguished by their various locations and open with the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, and their proximity to the markets of South Asia and East Africa.

He pointed out that joint efforts continue to increase cooperation and exchange of experiences in the fields of electricity, mining, renewable energy and alternative energy sources.

His Excellency pointed out that work is also underway to take advantage of trade and investment opportunities between the two friendly countries, which would seek to solve all obstacles that prevent this flow between the two friendly countries, and the exchange of visits of trade delegations.

His Excellency invited Turkish businessmen to visit the Sultanate of Oman and participate in the exhibitions held there, and introduce Omani investors to the investment opportunities available in the Republic of Türkiye. He noted that there are approximately 35 Turkish companies operating in the Sultanate of Oman in the contracting and engineering sector, as they have implemented projects worth $7 billio. Many of these companies are still working, and are continuing to enter into tenders to implement new projects.

His Excellency said that the committee, the Turkish-Omani Business Council and the chambers of commerce and industry in both countries are conducting contacts between businessmen and companies in Türkiye, to encourage them to participate in holding various exhibitions in the Sultanate of Oman, especially in the food and beverage sector.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).