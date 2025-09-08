Swedish packaging company Boxon announced its expansion in Morocco, opening a new office and a warehouse in the North African country.

In a statement issued last week, the company said the opening will support the region’s “rapidly growing automotive industry.”

The expansion will offer several services like local and operational support, direct collaboration with producers in Morocco, and faster deliveries.

“Starting early next year, Boxon will provide customers in Morocco with shorter lead times, greater flexibility, and enhanced collaboration with both local producers and trusted European partners,” the statement said.

Morocco is a major hub for automotive companies and producers, as the country boasts several industrial zones that host major automotive companies.

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

