SONGWON Industrial Company Limited entered into a new distribution partnership with Altek International FZE in the Middle East to meet the region’s growing demands for sustainable PVC solutions.

Through its Sub Business Unit PVC, SONGWON will enhance its regional presence and expand operations, according to a press release.

The collaboration, which became effective as of 1 January 2025, will see Dubai-headquartered Altek distributing SONGWON’s high-quality PVC stabilizers.

Altek is a well-established chemical distribution firm specialising in the supply of raw materials for industries, such as rubber, petrochemicals, oil and gas, plastics, and abrasives, among others.

Bouzid Hamcherif, Leader of Sub Business Unit PVC, said: “The Middle East PVC market is forecasted to see rapid growth in the coming years, driven by a surge in building projects, rapid urbanisation and the increasing demand for PVC across industries like construction, packaging and electrical.”

“By partnering with Altek […] we are confident that we can solidify SONGWON’s position in the Middle East as the supplier of choice for PVC solutions,” Hamcherif added.

Mohiuddin Ahmed, Business Head at Altek International FZE, highlighted: “SONGWON's strong reputation in the industry and high-quality products perfectly align with our portfolio and customers’ needs and we look forward to leveraging our strong regional expertise and network to offer their high-quality PVC range throughout the Middle East.”

