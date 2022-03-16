ArabFinance: Schneider Electric Egypt is seeking to increase its business volume to €400 million by 2025, the company’s Managing Director Khaled Kamel told Amwal Al Ghad on March 15th.

The value of the company’s business volume in some sectors, on top of which oil, gas, and renewable energy, has reached €250 million, Kamel added.

The top official revealed that Schneider Electric Egypt is exporting 30% of its output including medium voltage switchgear, low voltage switchgear, and other electric components.

The company’s production lines comprise various low voltage and medium voltage switches, along with ecofriendly switchgears, Kamel noted.

He further unveiled that Schneider Electric is mulling over the participation in a petrochemical project set to be launched in the Red Sea governorate.