Leading international inspection services provider TUV Rheinland has issued the world's first green hydrogen and green ammonia certificate to a production facility with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of green ammonia that Norway’s Scatec ASA and India’s ACME Group plan to build in the Sultanate of Oman.

Last month, the Norwegian renewable power producer and ACME unveiled a plan to jointly build and operate a large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production facility in the Duqm Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The electrolysers will have a capacity of 300 MW and will be powered by 500 MW of solar.

The project will be implemented by Green Hydrogen and Chemicals SPC, an equally owned joint venture founded by the partner companies.

Following an assessment, the Germany-based inspection company concluded that Green Hydrogen and Chemicals SPC meets all criteria based on defined production methods, transport methods and the applications of hydrogen. The certificate proves that ammonia and hydrogen produced from green energy have significantly lower levels of greenhouse-gas emissions than conventional hydrogen or fossil fuels.

"This certificate will enhance our capability to cater to international markets across Europe, America and Asia region for the supply of Green Ammonia. We have already started work on the Oman plant and are on track to commission the world's first large-scale green ammonia project," said ACM's chief executive Rajat Seksaria.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).