The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) has signed an investment agreement worth nearly 2 billion Saudi riyals ($533.23 million) with Topian, the NEOM food company, to establish an aquaculture project.



The project will have an annual production capacity of 10,000 metric tonnes and aims to promote a sustainable food industry in the kingdom, RCJY said in a social media post.



The land will be located in the Jazan Special Economic Zone, covering an area of 100,000 square metres, the post said.

