The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed five new industrial contracts in the critical medical and pharmaceutical industries, securing total local and foreign investments exceeding SAR235 million ($62.6 million).

The contracts were signed under the patronage of Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Modon Bandar Alkhorayef, during Modon's participation in the Global Health Exhibition.

This initiative is part of Modon's continuous efforts to empower quality industries and enhance pharmaceutical security, directly aligning with the National Industrial Strategy and the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, said the Authority in a statement.

These goals aim to increase the industrial sector's contribution to the gross domestic product, localise vital supply chains, and stimulate investments in high-value-added sectors such as the medical and pharmaceutical industries, it stated.

The signed contracts involved the allocation of industrial land exceeding 46,500 sq m across the first and second industrial cities in Jeddah, Sudair City for Industry and Business and the Third Industrial City in Dammam.

Additionally, a ready-made factory spanning 1,500 sqm will allocated in the Madinah Oasis in Jeddah, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

