Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) and US-based trading and logistics firm Trammo Inc have signed an agreement to deliver the first certified commercial blue ammonia shipment to Europe in 2023.

The pact was inked on Monday, the Saudi-listed mining firm said in a tweet.

No further details were given.

In November 2022, Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said Maaden would export blue ammonia to support the global energy transition.

In October last year, the Saudi mining firm was certified to export 138,000 tonnes of blue ammonia by TÜV Rheinland, a German independent testing, inspection and certification agency.

Earlier, Robert Wilt, CEO, Maaden, said that the decarbonisation of ammonia production is integral to the global transition to net-zero emissions.

“Maaden is well placed to meet the growing demand for blue ammonia, exporting blue ammonia with minimal GHG emissions to markets around the world,” he said.

