Saudi Arabia has set a target to have 59 logistics zones in various areas of the Gulf Kingdom as part of plans to become a global trade hub, its Transport and Logistics Services Minister has said.

Addressing a supply chain and logistics conference in Riyadh on Sunday, Saleh Al-Jasser said the construction of those zones would largely boost logistics services and supply chains inside and outside the Kingdom.

“The Ministry is working to build more logistics zones in the Kingdom…our plan is to have 59 such zones which we believe will largely expand supply chains and logistics services,” Jasser said, according to Al-Watan and other Saudi newspapers.

Jasser did not provide details of such plans apart from saying that the Ministry has selected 18 industrial zones in the country to “expand their operations to include logistics and other transport services.”

“This will allow the Kingdom to expand the capacity of transporting industrial products to various areas of Saudi Arabia and export terminals as well,” he said.

