Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) has won a five-year contract to operate a public transport network in Abha, Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rufaidah from Aseer Municipality.

The project is valued at 112.99 million Saudi riyals ($30.13 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The contract scope includes providing, operating and maintaining public transport buses and associated systems.

In December 2023, SAPTCO won a contract, valued at SAR83.99 million, from Tabuk Municipality to operate the first phase of Tabuk City's public transport network.

