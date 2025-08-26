Riyadh - Saudi Industrial Export Company (Sadirat) received the board’s approval, on 25 August, to close its branch in the UAE due to economic infeasibility.

This decision came as part of Sadirat’s plans to reduce general and administrative expenses and achieve profitability, according to a bourse filing.

Last June, the company named Hatem Ali Talib Barajjash as Chairman of the board, and assigned Bader Hassan Mohammed Al Othman as the Vice Chairman for the next three years.

