Riyadh – Built Industrial Company, a subsidiary of Ladun Investment Company, unveiled a contract award with Jazan City for Basic and Downstream Industries at an amount of SAR 102.57 million.

The deal covers the design and construction of the second phase of a family housing in Jazan City, according to a bourse statement.

The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) agreement also includes preparing the general location of the buildings, roads, parking lots, potable water distribution systems, and more.

The contract for the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu was awarded on 16 October and is expected to be signed on 15 November 2023.

Earlier in October, the Tadawul-listed firm purchased land in Riyadh at a value of SAR 75 million through financing from Bank Albilad.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).