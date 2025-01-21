Saudi Arabia's Baazeem Trading Company has announced the completion of the installation of a new production line for sponge items in its factory located in Asfan at Makkah region.

This new line will enhance the company's ability to meet the demands of its consumers, the company said in a filing to Saudi Exchange.

The company will start commissioning, qualification and validation process of the new line during the first quarter of this year 2025, it said. The actual production of the line is expected to start in the second quarter of 2025.

The new line was fully financed from the company's cash flows without the need to obtain financing from any external parties, it added in the filing.

