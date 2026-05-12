National Centre for Environmental Compliance (NCEC), in collaboration with Ministry of Environment Water and Agriculture (MEWA), National Centre for Privatisation and PPP (NCP) and the Environment Fund (EF), announced on Tuesday the prequalified bidders for the Environmental Inspection Project.

The project is being procured under a 10-year operation and management (O&M) contract aimed at strengthening environmental compliance and enforcement across the Kingdom.

The authorities said 156 companies submitted expressions of interest (EOIs) after the EOI phase was launched in September 2025.

The prequalified consortiums include:

Applus (Spain) and IDOM (Spain)

Kayan Specialized Environmental Services (Saudi Arabia), Ejada (Saudi Arabia) and RSK (UAE)

Erada (Saudi Arabia) and SGS (Switzerland)

Leaf Global Environmental Services and Elm

The standalone prequalified companies include:

Intertek (UK)

TUV Rheinland (Germany)

Bureau Veritas (France)

SAMI Advanced Electronics (Saudi Arabia)

BEEAH (UAE)

Takamol (Saudi Arabia)

The project scope includes

Conducting inspections on 25,000 facilities with environmental impact across the Kingdom, supporting registering facilities in the centre's database, ensuring facilities compliance with the Environmental Law and relevant executive regulations.

Hiring and training environmental inspections according to the required specialisations.

Providing vehicles, and all necessary equipment to carry out environmental inspections according to the best global practices and aligned with the latest technology.

Providing a modern electronic system to record outputs of inspection visits and transfer data to the information centre of the NCEC

Submitting comprehensive and quality inspection reports to the centre for each inspection visit.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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