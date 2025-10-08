AL KAMIL WAL WAFI: The Environment Authority signed an agreement to develop the Al Saleel Natural Park in the Wilayat of Al Kamil Wal Wafi in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, on Tuesday.

The project is funded by Oman LNG and the Oman India Fertiliser Company.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, and Dr Amer bin Nasser al Matani, CEO of Oman LNG Development Foundation (ODF). The signing was attended by Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

Nizar bin Salem al Araimi, Director of the Environment Department in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate, said that the agreement aims to transform the Al Saleel Natural Park into an ecotourism destination that embodies a balance between natural resource conservation and sustainable economic development. It focuses on investing in areas of the reserve in a thoughtful manner that preserves its environment and provides educational and tourism activities that enrich visitor experience.

Al Araimi said: “The project includes a package of facilities and amenities, most notably: a main building, an integrated veterinary clinic, cages for birds and wild animals, special species, an isolation zone in addition to various service and information facilities.”

The project is expected to achieve several benefits including the conservation of natural habitats, the protection of wildlife and vegetation, particularly endangered species. It will also stimulate the tourism sector in the governorate, create job opportunities related to tourism and the environment, stimulate small projects, and raise environmental awareness by providing an educational and awareness space for all society segments especially students and persons interested in environmental conservation.



