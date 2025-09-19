Saudi Arabia’s Military Industries Corporation (MIC), in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources and the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has invited investors to submit expressions of interest (EOI) and requests for qualification (RFQ) for the privatisation of its Military Uniform and Accessories Factory (MUAF) in Riyadh and Al Kharj.

The transaction will involve a full transfer of ownership of MUAF to the private sector through a ‘Sale and Purchase Agreement,’ MIC said in a statement.

According to the statement, the process is designed to maintain production capacity for military and non-military uniforms, ensure compliance with military industry regulations and licensing requirements set by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), and create opportunities for new B2B and export markets.

In addition, it will support a smooth transition of operations, workforce, and supply chain management under private ownership.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 strategy to boost private sector participation and build a competitive, sustainable defense manufacturing ecosystem.

Statements of qualification are due by 16 October 2025 at 15:00 KSA time, the statement said.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

