BEIJING — Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhoraif held a bilateral meeting with Chinese Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng in Beijing.



Their meeting discussed expanding the scope of industrial partnership between the two countries and exploring mutual investment opportunities in advanced industrial sectors. They also addressed strengthening joint cooperation in strategic sectors such as the automotive industry, the pharmaceutical industry, and the chemical industry, as well as opportunities for exchanging expertise, transferring technology, and developing human resources in these sectors.



The meeting also emphasized the importance of supporting and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the industrial sector in order to maximize their impact on sustainable industrial development.



The meeting reviewed the competitive advantages of Saudi Arabia's industrial investment environment, the enabling mechanisms and incentives offered to facilitate the investment journey, and the Kingdom's strategic strengths that make it a promising destination for global industrial investments. These strengths include its geographical location linking three continents, its abundant natural resources, competitive energy prices, and its advanced infrastructure and modern industrial cities.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to China Abdulrahman Al-Harbi, CEO of the National Industrial Development Center Eng. Saleh Al-Sulami, and several leaders from the Kingdom's industry and mining sector.



The meeting was held as part of the official visit of the Saudi delegation, led by Alkhorayef, to China that aims to expand strategic cooperation between the two countries in the industrial and mining sectors and attract high-quality investments to the Kingdom.

