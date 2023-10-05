South Korea’s Samsung Engineering and UK-based point source carbon capture solution company Carbon Clean have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA), to explore opportunities for Onboard Carbon Capture solutions (OCCS) projects.

Onboard carbon capture is expected to play a vital role in tackling emissions from shipping in the mid-term by enabling ships to capture the CO2 they emit while operating - plugging the gap while low-carbon fuels, such as green ammonia, methanol and hydrogen, and the associated onshore infrastructure, are developed and scaled up.

The JDA will focus on optimising Carbon Clean’s modular carbon capture technology, CycloneCC, for use onboard ships, the statement said.

There is growing pressure to decarbonise shipping, given the enhanced emissions targets set earlier this year by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In the 80th Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 80), the IMO has adopted a more aggressive GHG strategy, which includes a 20 percent reduction in emissions by 2030, a 70 percent reduction by 2040, and net-zero emissions by 2050.

The JDA was signed on 3 October at ADIPEC event in Abu Dhabi.

(Edited by Anoop Menon)

