Saint-Gobain’s new glass manufacturing plant in Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) is set to reduce the country’s annual import bill by around $35 million when it starts operations in September 2026, Egypt's Ministry of Industry said.

The €175 million ($207 million) project is being developed on a 200,000-square-metre (sqm) site in the Sokhna Industrial Zone and marks the company’s third glass facility in the area. The facility will meet a part of its electricity requirements from a 10 megawatt (MW) solar plant.

The ministry's statement said the plant is designed to produce 900 tonnes/day of specialised glass used in the automotive and solar energy industries.

The project broke ground in March 2024.

Saint-Gobain currently operates a glass production factory on an area of 190,000 sqm and a mirror production factory on an area of 10,000 sqm in the Sokhna Industrial Zone.

Separately, the company is developing a €40 million ($47 million) gypsum board facility in Sadat City, which too will start operations in September 2026.

Both plants are expected to export 60 percent of their output.

Industry Minister Khaled Hashem met Saint-Gobain Egypt executives led by Ahmed Wafik to review the group’s expansion plans. The minister said the group’s focus on sustainable construction materials aligns with Egypt’s strategy to attract environmentally focused industrial investments.

Saint-Gobain’s cumulative investments in Egypt have increased from €250 million in 2009 to €500 million currently covering six sites.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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