EPC work on the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation’s (SABIC) Fujian complex in China is 87 percent complete, the company said during its third-quarter 2025 earnings call.

The $6.4 billion project includes 16 production units with a 1.8 million-tonne mixed-feed steam cracker.

The construction of the Fujian complex commenced in February 2024 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

Mechanical completion is forecast in second quarter of 2026, with start-up in third quarter of 2026.

The complex will generate an annual production value of 30 billion renminbi ($4.3 billion) in operations and over RMB 100 billion in upstream and downstream investments.

SABIC maintains full-year expenditure guidance of $3 to $3.5 billion, according to the earnings call.

