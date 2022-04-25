State-owned Kuwait Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) intends to issue 31 tenders in the next few months, including one for a feasibility study for a new chemicals project, a local newspaper said on Monday.

The new tenders will be issued between April and September and cover consultancy services, equipment supply and other services, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted PIC sources as saying the projects are part of the company’s expansion plans, which run parallel with Kuwait’s hydrocarbon development programme.

The report did not mention the estimated value of the new tenders but said one contract involves consultancy services for a feasibility study for a new chemicals project.

“This tender will be issued between May and June and it involves appointment of a consultant for a feasibility study for a new chemicals project in Kuwait,” it said.

“Another key tender during that period is for the naming of a consultant to carry out a technical study for a new investment opportunity in Kuwait,” the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

