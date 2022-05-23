Dubai-headquartered URB announced on Monday the launch of the world’s first-of-its-kind incubator for sustainable cities in the emirate.

The firm, based in Dubai Design District, said in a press statement that the Research and Development (R&D) programme will focus entirely on developing new solutions for the next generation of sustainable cities across the world.

URB's CEO Baharash Bagherian said: "The incubator will be more than a research platform. It will allow us to transfer our sustainability know-how whilst engaging with the best minds in the world, to create an innovation hub centred around sustainable cities.”

The United Nations projects that there will be 41 mega-cities, with populations of more than 10 million people, by 2030.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)