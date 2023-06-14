Arab Finance: Egyptian parliament has approved two grant agreements signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to rehabilitate the first and the second lines of Cairo Metro, Ahram Gate reported on June 14th.

The first grant from EBRD to Egypt amounts to €1.850 million and will be used to appoint consultants to provide technical assistance to support the rehabilitation plan of Cairo Metro’s Line 2.

Meanwhile, the second is a €3.56 million grant from the international financial institution to fund the first development stage of Cairo Metro’s Line 1.

