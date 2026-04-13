Egypt - Opella Egypt is scaling up its commitment to the local market with total investments of approximately EGP 1bn over the past decade, as the global self-care giant doubles down on local manufacturing, portfolio expansion, and youth development while ruling out an immediate stock market listing.

The company, which serves an estimated 15 to 20 million Egyptians annually, operates through a flexible contract manufacturing model. Opella currently relies on three Egyptian manufacturing partners, with around 90% of its products now produced locally. Egypt represents approximately 18.4% of Opella’s AMET (Africa, Middle East, and Turkey) regional turnover.

“Unlike traditional pharmaceutical manufacturers, our flexible, dual-sourcing contract manufacturing model allows us to stay agile, scale efficiently, ensure business continuity, and secure supply across different partners and facilities,” said Ahmed El Kamhawy, Country Head of Opella Egypt. “This gives us the ability to ramp up supply reliably in response to demand surges.”

In 2026, Opella is scaling its portfolio and market access, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a strategic hub for regional growth. This includes expanding collaborations with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) to support faster access to innovative therapies and broadening local production capabilities.

Portfolio strength and market leadership

Opella Egypt’s portfolio features 15 global hero brands with leading positions in their respective categories, including Telfast, Doliprane, Enterogermina, and Essentiale. Telfast, the allergy brand, remains the top revenue driver for Opella Egypt, holding an 18.2% market share and ranking as the number one allergy brand in the country. Other key brands, including Doliprane, Enterogermina, Maxilase, and Bronchicum, either hold the number one position or rank among the top three in their respective therapeutic categories.

No immediate IPO or exports

Despite the company’s significant footprint, El Kamhawy confirmed there are no immediate plans to list Opella’s shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX). The company is jointly owned globally by CD&R, Sanofi, and Bpifrance, and operates as an independent self-care business following its separation from Sanofi.

“Our priority today is accelerating growth, expanding our brand footprint, and reinforcing our local partnerships to ensure our business continues to create long-term value and meaningful health impact in Egypt,” El Kamhawy said.

Regarding exports, the company noted that while regional export potential exists, its near-term focus remains on the local market. Currently, Opella Egypt’s operations are primarily dedicated to ensuring the consistent supply of 58 million packs produced annually to Egyptian patients and consumers.

Strategic partnerships for youth development and sustainability

Opella’s local investment extends beyond manufacturing. The company continues to expand its UpGrads youth development program, which bridges classroom learning with real-world industry experience. The initiative nearly doubled in size in 2025, reaching about 100 students, and is set to expand again in 2026.

The program sits alongside UpGrads Pro, a complementary initiative developed in partnership with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). Through UpGrads Pro, Opella helps pharmacy students in their final year gain on-the-job exposure in sales and marketing, cross-functional placements, and guided mentorship, aligned with the national framework for the mandatory training year for pharmacy graduates.

“We believe growth starts with bold opportunity,” El Kamhawy added. “These programs reflect our investment in building the next generation of healthcare leaders.”

In parallel, Opella Egypt is advancing its sustainability roadmap through a collaboration with Geocycle Egypt on eco-friendly packaging solutions, promoting circular economy practices in the local healthcare sector.

Impact of Sanofi separation

Addressing the recent separation from Sanofi, El Kamhawy described the move as a transformational step that has brought greater agility and autonomy to Opella Egypt.

“Having an independent HQ in Egypt allows us to respond faster to market needs, tailor our strategies to local realities, and still benefit from Sanofi’s heritage and scientific excellence,” he concluded.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

