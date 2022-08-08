MUSCAT: The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates “Madayn” is now offering its services to investors in Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City following the completion of groundworks for the management and operation of the industrial city, informed Eng Badr al Abri, Director of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City Project.

Investors in the industrial blocks of Madayn in Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City namely (142, 144, 146, 154, 158) can now complete their procedures through Masar Service Centre at the Administration Building of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, located close to Nesto Hypermarket in Al Wadi Al Kabir. Investors can also process their procedures, complete transactions and pay related fees online through Madayn’s official website: www.madayn.om.

Al Abri added that Madayn has recently floated consultancy services’ tender for the rehabilitation of Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City. This includes developing and rehabilitating the existing infrastructure facilities and detailed masterplan for Al Wadi Al Kabir Industrial City, evaluating the available services in the industrial city, in addition to exploring engineering solutions for water, sewage and road networks.

