A planned next generation data centre dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) is moving closer to reality in Morocco, with an international consortium selecting an area outside Casablanca for the estimated $1.2 billion project.

Africa Intelligence news website said that Naver Cloud, Nexus Core Systems, Lloyds Capital and Nvidia had formed a consortium to build a 500 megawatt (MW) AI data centre in Morocco to serve Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with Taqa Morocco set to supply renewable energy.

Naver Corp of South Korea said the platform would rely on Nvidia’s latest GPU architecture for sovereign AI and high density computing workloads.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.