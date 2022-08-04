Arab Finance: Vitro, a leading glass producer in Mexico, is planning to build two factories in Egypt with around $400 million in investments, according to an official statement by the Egyptian Cabinet on August 32nd.

A factory for manufacturing glass will be set up spanning 350,000 meters, while another factory will be built on a 150,000-meters land for the production of containers.

The company also targets exporting most of its output from the factories.

Both factories will be established as per the free zones system, and they will offer about 1,500 new jobs.