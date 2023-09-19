Kuwait intends to invite bids for the construction of waste and industrial recycling plants in addition to service facilities for these plants, a Kuwaiti newspaper said on Tuesday.

The recycling projects are located in the Northern Shagaya area, where several industries and power facilities are being developed, the Arabic language daily Al-Jarida said, quoting official sources.

The Public Authority for Industry will soon issue tenders for these projects, the report said, adding that the service project includes “construction, operation and maintenance services” for recycling plants in the area.

According to the paper, Kuwait has allocated an area of around two million square metres for recycling projects in Shagaya.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

