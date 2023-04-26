Kuwait is planning to build its first industrial zone housing companies specialised in waste recycling, mainly industrial waste, a newspaper said on Wednesday.

The Public Authority for Industry will soon select a consultant to issue tenders for the project in the Northern Shagaya region, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said.

It quoted “informed” sources as saying the contractor to be awarded the contract will “build and operate the zone” besides providing maintenance and other services.

“The Authority is currently preparing documents for the project tenders…it is also in the process of appointing a consulting firm to supervise the project execution,” the report said, adding that the 2-square-kilometre project would be completed within four years.

The planned zone will have the capacity to house 215 factories specialized in recycling waste, including tyres, plastics, wood, metals, construction materials, it said, adding that Shagaya already has some small workshops in this field.

The project comprises factories and other buildings, roads, water sewage networks, transport and telecommunication systems, and other facilities, the paper said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

